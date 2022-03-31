NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $53.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NCR stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NCR’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,862,000 after buying an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after buying an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,517,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

