Needham & Company LLC Lowers Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AKBA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.