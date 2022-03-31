Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 217,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE NNI traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,170. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.