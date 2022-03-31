Neo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.90 Billion (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $344.77 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $26.94 or 0.00058737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001769 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

