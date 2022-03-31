NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 16,045 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Timothy Storrs Jenks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50.
Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)
NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.
