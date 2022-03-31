NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks Sells 16,045 Shares

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Storrs Jenks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $807.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

