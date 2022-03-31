NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NPTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 8,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,914. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $808.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

