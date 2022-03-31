New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.24

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 2072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,692,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,715,000 after buying an additional 455,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after acquiring an additional 266,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

