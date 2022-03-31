New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,060,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 125,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,068,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,161,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,708,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,079,752. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are going to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

