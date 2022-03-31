New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

New Residential Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 615,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,127 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 103,627 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

