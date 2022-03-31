New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report $345.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.87 million to $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

