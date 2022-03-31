New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.72

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 6361407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.