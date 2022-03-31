New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.72

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 6361407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
