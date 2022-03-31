New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 28,250 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

