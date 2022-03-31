New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Insight Enterprises worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 49,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $5,089,913.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

