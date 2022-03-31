New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

