New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 435 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Matson worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

MATX stock opened at $123.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $375,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

