Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $27.10 price target on the stock.

NCMGF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.34. 139,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,992. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

About Newcrest Mining (Get Rating)

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

