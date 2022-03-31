Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $27.10 price target on the stock.
NCMGF stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $20.34. 139,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,992. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.
