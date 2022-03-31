Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE NR opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.21.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

