Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.37

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.89. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 324,268 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $340.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

