NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Grant Verstandig Acquires 39,995 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08.
NexImmune stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. NexImmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
