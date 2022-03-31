NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Grant Verstandig Acquires 39,995 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Grant Verstandig purchased 39,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $133,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Verstandig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Grant Verstandig purchased 18,983 shares of NexImmune stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $71,376.08.

NexImmune stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. NexImmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 150.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 488,140 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

