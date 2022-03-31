NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

