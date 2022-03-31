NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy — through solid execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions — is on course to achieve long-term growth objectives. NextEra currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and the number is rising every quarter, which is aiding NextEra to reduce emissions. The merger of Gulf Power and FPL further strengthens NextEra’s position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and NEE’s reliable energy services is expanding its customer volume in every quarter. NextEra has ample liquidity to meet the current debt obligations. NextEra Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.”

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NEE traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.50. 6,829,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,826,965. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,340,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.