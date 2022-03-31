NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $21.01 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 780,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,091,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.