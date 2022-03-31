NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

