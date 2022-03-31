NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NICE. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.03. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NICE by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

