Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.
NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
