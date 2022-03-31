Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.