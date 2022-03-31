NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NKE stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. NIKE has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

