Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $$17.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.