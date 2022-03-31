Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Short Interest Up 54.7% in March

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

