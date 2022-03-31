NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,011 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYV opened at $117.76 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

