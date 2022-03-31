NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Cognex Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.