NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15,088.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of LKQ by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 71,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

