NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SEA by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

