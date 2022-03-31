Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

