Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $251,341,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,815,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

