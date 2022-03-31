Nomura Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $51.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Nomura from $67.10 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE NIO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,379,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. NIO has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in NIO by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

