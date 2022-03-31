Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NENTF shares. DNB Markets raised Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to SEK 675 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NENTF stock remained flat at $$32.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

