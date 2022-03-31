Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Northeast Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northeast Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

