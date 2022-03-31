Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Decreased by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.