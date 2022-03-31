Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

