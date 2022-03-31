Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

