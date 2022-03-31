NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.47 and last traded at $26.89. 214,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,882,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,879,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

