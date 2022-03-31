Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 447,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,031,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,760,000 after purchasing an additional 960,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

