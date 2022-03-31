Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.77. 10,752,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,448,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.