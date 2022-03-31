Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.