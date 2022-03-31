Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will post sales of $450.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NU’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.37 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NU.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.72. 4,898,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,062. NU has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

