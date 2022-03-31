Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its Nu Vision 2025 strategy, which is based on strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness initiatives with connected beauty devices, affiliate-powered social commerce business model as well as the expansion of the digital platform. Management is on track to launch Beauty Focus Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta in 2022. The company is successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which has now become an important part of its growth. In 2022, management expects to roll out two connected “input/output” devices. With increased online shopping, it is making significant investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. The company is executing cost-control measures to boost its profit scope.”

NUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 281,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

