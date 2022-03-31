Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

