Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $148.65. 2,969,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

