NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.