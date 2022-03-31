NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,129,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,672.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,518.32 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,977.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,177.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

